Charles celebrates first birthday like a ‘King’

The King is planning a special celebration for his 74th birthday.

Charles was born in November 1948, the first child of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Camilla, his wife, was crowned Queen Consort last month.

Advertisement

On Monday, King Charles will mark his 74th birthday, the first since he succeeded Queen Elizabeth as king in September.

The King is reportedly planning a special celebration for his 74th birthday.

On November 14, 1948, during his grandfather King George VI’s 12th year in power, Charles was born at Buckingham Palace.

He was christened “Charles Philip Arthur George” and was the first child of the then-Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Elizabeth succeeded to the throne after King George’s death in 1952, and three-year-old Charles was named the heir presumptive.

On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning queen in British history and the symbol of the country for seven decades, passed away at her house in Scotland at the age of 96.

Advertisement

Charles, Elizabeth’s oldest child, inherited the thrones of 14 other countries, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, as well as the United Kingdom.

Camilla, his wife, was crowned Queen Consort.