Check out Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docuseries release date

The premiere date for the official docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has just been announced.

The documentary Chapters promises to give viewers a fly-on-the-wall perspective.

How much of the couple’s domestic life will be shown is still up in the air at this time.

Advertisement

The premiere date for the official docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has just been announced.

For those who are unaware, despite Prince Harry’s alleged “second thoughts,” the couple’s $100 million (£88 million) business endeavour is said to be moving forward quickly.

Apparently, December 8th has been set as the official release date, according to a reliable insider in the entertainment business.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the other hand, have been at odds on whether it should be delayed until 2023 or not.

The upcoming documentary Chapters promises to give viewers a fly-on-the-wall perspective and will arrive just in time for the holidays.

Previously, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer and co-chief exec claimed, “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

Advertisement

How much of the couple’s domestic life will be shown in the series is still up in the air at this time.

Also Read Meghan Markle praises Prince Harry for the finale of “Archetypes” Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast debuted in August in an £18 million deal....