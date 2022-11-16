‘Clueless’ Meghan Markle’s ‘irrelevant musings’ criticized

Megyn Kelly, a well-known journalist, said these things.

Meghan Markle’s “irrelevant musings,” which have been called “non-problems,” have just come under fire.

In her interview with the media, Megyn Kelly, a well-known journalist, said these things.

She started by talking about the “B-word,” which she has been fighting against since she joined the Royal Family.”I wouldn’t necessarily call her the B-word, but I would definitely call her the C-word: clueless.”

“She is utterly clueless.” “I am so sick of her tired, irrelevant musings about her non-problems.”

She also gave Meghan Markle some “wise advice” and told her to “stop complaining and start being grateful” because some people have it “worse than her.”

Ms. Kelly also shared some shocking ideas of her own, saying, “Let me give you some perspective; she lives in California, where they have approximately 160,000 homeless people.”

“On a countrywide basis, we have people that can’t afford Thanksgiving turkeys; they can’t pay their gas and electric bills; they can’t buy food the way that they used to.”

“And we’re supposed to give a damn whether someone is calling her “the B-word” or “difficult.” and we don’t. She doesn’t get it. “No one gives a damn about these non-problems.”

Before finishing, she added, “She should stop complaining and start showing gratitude about what appears to be a very beautiful life, about which she finds nothing to celebrate.”