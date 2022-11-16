Did King Charles’ inheritance fund Prince Andrew’s Giuffre settlement?

The money given to Prince Andrew’s accuser is scandalous, say insiders.

Prince Andrew settled with Virginia Giuffre out of court because he “didn’t have” the money.

This is about how King Charles wanted Camilla to become Queen so she could “rule by his side.”

Insiders just said something shocking about the money paid to Prince Andrew’s accuser.

This comes from the fact that Prince Andrew settled out of court with Virginia Giuffre, who asked for money that Prince Andrew “simply didn’t have.”

From what the National Enquirer’s inside source says, “Charles apparently realized the millions Her Majesty wanted to spend to bail out Andrew would effectively come out of his own inheritance, and he made his mother an offer too dangerous to ignore.”

This was said by a palace courtier, and before they ended, they said, “If Her Majesty refused his proposal, Charles would reject Andrew’s settlement deal, plunging the royals into yet another scandal.”