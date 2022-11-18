Dodi Al Fayed fell ‘head over heels’ in love with Princess Diana

The couple was going to get engaged, Dodi’s father says.

Just hours before they died, Dodi Al Fayed was madly in love with Diana.

When they were nearing their deaths, the couple was going to get engaged, according to Dodi’s father, Mohamed Al Fayed, who made the revelation in 2008. The two were killed in an automobile accident in Paris in 1997.

Speaking via his assistant Michael Cole, Mohamed acknowledged that his son had earlier that day purchased a ring for the Princess of Wales, the significance of which “we shall probably never know.”

Dodi received “the strongest indication that he was going to marry Diana,” according to his father.

“Dodi said, ‘There will never be another woman for me, Michael, never ever,’ according to Mr. Cole.

There was no question in my opinion that he was a man in love, the spokeswoman said.

