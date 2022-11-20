Does Meghan Markle & Prince Harry “need to crawl back to King Charles”?

Royal analysts discussed if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return.

Royal specialist and critic Angela Levin expressed these things about the Sussexes.

I don’t think they’d be welcome here because it would mean they failed.”

Advertisement

Royal experts just talked about whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might ever want to come back to the fold.

Angela Levin, a royal expert and commentator, said these things about the Sussexes in an interview with the press.

She began by saying that the couple would “never return” because “I think they would have to apologize profusely, which I don’t know if they would do.”

“I personally don’t think they will be able to, but if they find that people are not buying their stories—II mean, I don’t know how many more stories you can tell about your life—wwho knows, they might come back,” Ms. Levin also said.

Also Read Meghan Markle’s ‘woke’ defense: ‘colossal destructive force’ Mark Dolan ripped Meghan Markle's podcast defense of "woke" Mark says being...

Before she ended her speech, she also warned, “I don’t think they would come crawling back.” “I don’t think they would be welcome in this country either, because it would mean that they failed, really.”