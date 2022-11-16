Dominic West and Olivia Williams of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ on playing Charles and Camilla

Dominic West and Olivia Williams played Prince Charles and Camilla Parker in the fifth season of Royals.

The Crown highlighted the “people behind the legends,”

When Charles confessed their affair on TV, he said she was a divorcee in a no-land. man’s.

The Crown, a royal show on Netflix, started its fifth season on November 9 and has been talked about a lot for many different reasons.

In the fifth season of the royal series, Dominic West and Olivia Williams played the roles of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker, who later became his wife. They talked to the press about how protective they were of the royals they played with.

Dominic West and Olivia Williams thought that The Crown showed the “humanity behind the icons.”

The new season shows how scandals like Camillagate (when a private phone call between Charles and Camilla was leaked in 1993) and Diana’s tell-all book in 1992 caused Charles and the late Princess Diana’s marriage to fall apart in public.

People on the Internet are upset with how Charles and Camilla are portrayed, saying that the show makes them look better than Diana.

West and Williams told the press through Zoom that the fact that the show showed what Charles and Camilla were going through made them want to play the roles.

The Duchess: The Untold Story, Penny Junor’s book about Camilla, says that Charles and Camilla met around 1970 and fell in love in 1971.

According to Jonathan Dimbleby’s official biography of Charles, they got back together in 1986 after both having failed marriages to other people.

“My memories of that time were questioning whether they were the villains in the piece, really,” West said.

“They were the people who’d destroyed this great fairy tale and the most famous wedding of all time and ended in divorce,” he kept saying.”And these were the people we were going to blame for it, and the media and the press were blaming them for it.”

The 53-year-old actor emphasized that in the forthcoming season viewers “can see where Charles and Camilla are coming from.”

“We can see the tragedy for them; really, thank God it has worked out OK for them,” West said of the couple, who have been married for 17 years.

“And I think that’s what The Crown does best: it shows us the humanity behind the icons.” He spoke out.

. When Olivia William talked to the media about Camilla’s side of the story, she said, “I think very few people realized that Camilla had a dreadful time at that time as well.” “The feeling about her was that she was the cause of the divorce.”

She kept saying, “Whereas, in fact, she really was just another victim of an appalling situation.” And when Charles revealed their affair on his television interview, he said that she was another divorce that happened, and she was dropped into a sort of no man’s land.

She continues, “But she’s emerged from this as this woman who has never looked for vengeance or been vindictive.” There’s never been a book called “Camilla: Her Story.” And actually, she’s generous and forgiving,” while referring to Diana’s biography, Diana: Her True Story, which was written with the help of the late royal by Andrew Morton.

“And the thing that was a real clue for us into their relationship: Whenever you see them together at a public event, they seem to be laughing at some kind of private joke between them or being deeply supportive of each other, and that makes her such an extraordinary personality.” “I was very happy to get the chance to play her.”

West told the media that playing Charles in the show was “a new experience” for him as an actor and that he “totally” felt protected by King Charles III while filming Seasons 5 and 6.

“You always feel, I think, for your character. “You feel slightly protective, and you give them the benefit of the doubt.”

He continued by saying, “And I think with this character more than any, I think, because he’s a man who’s suffered intense scrutiny and criticism all his life and has done, despite that, an enormous amount of good and is devoting a life that could have been, as he says in the show, “spent through dissipation” and “boozing,” having a good time, which some of his predecessors did and I certainly would have done.”