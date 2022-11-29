Dominic West resembles King Charles in uniform on ‘The Crown’

As The Crown’s sixth and final season began, Dominic West seemed happy.

Dominic West plays Prince Charles in Netflix’s fifth season royal drama.

The Wire actor, who is 53 years old, looked like Charles III,

As filming for the sixth and last season of The Crown began, Dominic West seemed to be in a good mood.

West, who played Prince Charles in the fifth season of the popular Netflix royal drama series, surprised everyone on the set of the sixth episode by putting on a full military uniform.

The Wire actor, who is 53 years old, looked like Charles III, who is now King, by wearing an Order of the Garter sash and aiguillettes.

As a prince, the new King of England served in the Royal Air Force (RAF) and the Royal Navy, which gave him a number of awards and medals that he wears on his left side.

West put on the military uniform, which had fancy gold details on the cuffs, golden buttons, and sharp tailoring that made it a perfect fit for him.

When he got to the set in central London, he was all smiles. The Affair star followed a crew member through the streets and through gates while holding a piece of paper.

West has been playing Charles in the Netflix show since the 1990s, when his marriage to Princess Diana ended and the public found out about his relationship with Queen Camilla.

The fifth season of The Crown came out this month on a streaming service.