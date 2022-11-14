Elizabeth Debicki recalls recreating Princess Diana’s recordings

Elizabeth Debicki opened up about the process of reconstructing Princess Diana’s tapes.

One of the most anticipated seasons in the history of the royal series is set to premiere this summer.

Following Diana’s death, a revised edition of Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words was created.

Elizabeth Debicki, star of the Netflix series The Crown, opened more about the process of reconstructing Princess Diana’s tapes.

One of the most anticipated seasons in the history of the Netflix royal series is the fifth. Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth, the show, which is largely based on actual historical events involving the Royal Family, has also been dogged by controversy.

But one of the most important debates surrounding the show is on the notion of highlighting Princess Diana’s life and her marriage to the then-Prince of Wales in the months before her sad death in 1997.

Princess Diana, sometimes known as the “people’s princess,” was portrayed by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki.

One of the major elements that is highlighted in the series is how Diana assisted Diana: Her True Story author Andrew Morton in writing his history of her life.

In the events depicted on television, Princess Diana refused to speak with Morton and instead provided him with in-depth answers to his inquiries via audio recordings that were sent to him by her close friend Dr. James Colthurst.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Debicki discussed filming the recording process “a fascinating and complex task.”

“It’s extremely unusual that you would just suddenly have this portal opened up where you can access that kind of reality, and that emotional truth, of your character, and then find ways to reinterpret it as an actor.” She said.

“I found it to be a really rich experience and a real challenge as well. I recently watched that episode, and I feel the way Jess Hobbs directed it brings all the pieces together in this really satisfying way.” She added.

Following Diana’s passing, a revised edition of Morton’s book, Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words, was created using transcripts of the audio recordings that the then Princess of Wales gave to him.

