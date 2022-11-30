Experts questions Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal status

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently come under fire from royal authorities who say they are “not real royalty”.

In the U.S., The Prince and Princess of Wales have a much stronger hold, she said.

“I don’t think that’s how we define Harry and Meghan.”

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently come under fire from royal authorities who say they are “not real royalty.”

In her discussion with broadcaster Martin Daubney at GB News, royal expert Kinsey Schofield made this admission.

“I think popularity wise you do see The Prince and Princess of Wales have a much stronger hold here in the States,” she said before continuing.

Especially considering that “we went through years of Harry and Meghan complaining” while Prince William on the other hand worked to create “tangible change.”

Before concluding, Ms Schofield also slipped in a jibe and pointed towards it being the “first time we’ve seen real royalty for a long time”, since “I don’t think that’s how we define Harry and Meghan.”

Also Read Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s charity event in question The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are utilising a lot of PR...