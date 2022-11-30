Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Experts questions Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal status

Experts questions Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal status

Articles
Advertisement
Experts questions Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal status

Experts questions Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal status

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently come under fire from royal authorities who say they are “not real royalty”.
  • In the U.S., The Prince and Princess of Wales have a much stronger hold, she said.
  • “I don’t think that’s how we define Harry and Meghan.”
Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently come under fire from royal authorities who say they are “not real royalty.”

In her discussion with broadcaster Martin Daubney at GB News, royal expert Kinsey Schofield made this admission.
“I think popularity wise you do see The Prince and Princess of Wales have a much stronger hold here in the States,” she said before continuing.

Especially considering that “we went through years of Harry and Meghan complaining” while Prince William on the other hand worked to create “tangible change.”

Before concluding, Ms Schofield also slipped in a jibe and pointed towards it being the “first time we’ve seen real royalty for a long time”, since “I don’t think that’s how we define Harry and Meghan.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s charity event in question
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s charity event in question

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are utilising a lot of PR...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in The Witcher: Michelle Yeoh's opinion
Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in The Witcher: Michelle Yeoh's opinion
Bevin Prince speaks up after William Friend's death
Bevin Prince speaks up after William Friend's death
Robert Pattinson walks the red carpet with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson walks the red carpet with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse
Nick Carter recalls emotional onstage moment after Aaron Carter's death
Nick Carter recalls emotional onstage moment after Aaron Carter's death
Keke Palmer reveals she's expecting first baby on SNL
Keke Palmer reveals she's expecting first baby on SNL
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his early success
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his early success
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story