Giuffre regrets suing the Harvard professor Prince Andrew





Prince Andrew & Giuffre

  • Giuffre dropped her long-running lawsuit against Dershowitz on Tuesday
  • According to the statement, neither side has to pay anything for the problem to be solved.
  • She has finally admitted that she may have misidentified me as someone else.
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sex trafficking, says she “may have been wrong” when she said Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz did it.

Giuffre dropped her long-running lawsuit against Dershowitz on Tuesday, saying that she might have been wrong when she said that he attacked her when she was a teenager in Florida and that he was the lawyer for the man who was convicted of abusing her.

In a joint statement, Giuffre and Dershowitz said that all of the defamation lawsuits they had filed against each other over the years had been settled and dropped.

The statement said that all pending lawsuits had been thrown out with prejudice, which means that the cases can’t be brought back. According to the statement, neither side has to pay anything for the problem to be solved.

“I’m thrilled,” Dershowitz told the media in an interview. “And I’m grateful. She has finally admitted that she may have misidentified me as someone else.

