Harry and Meghan are “growing too big for their dreams”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon go to a big event in New York, but experts say Americans “have had enough” of royals.

Guests who wanted to sit at the main table with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were said to have to pay up to £840,000 for a ticket to the event.

Angela Levin, a royal author, weighed in on the upcoming event. She told the parents of two that they were in for a rough time. “getting too big for their ambitions.”

“If you want to go and sit with them at the Ripple of Hope gala in New York on December 6, it will only cost $ 1 million,” TV host Mike Graham observed.

To this, Angela said: “I hope they’re getting too big for their ambitions and it will all go pop.” “I think we’ve all had enough, really.”

The presenter added: “People are fed up with the back teeth, and I’m told in America, people are getting fed up with them as well.”

Angela replied, “They see the pile of lies getting higher and higher and the arrogance about them.”