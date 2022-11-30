Royal couple video posted on Invictus Games Twitter account.

As Prince William and Kate Middleton head to the U.S., Meghan and Harry’s video is released.

On the first day of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s trip to the US, they released a new video with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

On the official Twitter account for the Invictus Games, the video of the royal couple was posted.

“Are you ready?” was written under the video clip. The #InvictusGames, which will be a great event, are getting closer and closer.

“Be a part of it to experience the power of sport in recovery in Düsseldorf, September 9–16, 2023.”

Are you ready? The incredible experience that is the #InvictusGames is coming ever closer. Advertisement Be a part of it to experience the power of sport in recovery in Düsseldorf 9-16 Sept 2023. Tickets for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies are now available! 📲 https://t.co/t45kXQ5NB1 pic.twitter.com/ju6ScRTNEO — Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 (@InvictusGamesDE) November 30, 2022

Meghan and Harry’s video has been released as Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton head to the United States today for their first visit in eight years and the popular couple´s inaugural trip as prince and princess of Wales.

The three-day trip to the northeastern city of Boston ends on Friday evening with a ceremony for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize initiative to fight climate change. The ceremony will be attended by many famous people.