Edition: English
Edition: English

  Harry and Meghan release new video on William and kate's US tour
Harry and Meghan release new video on William and kate’s US tour

Harry, Meghan, William & Kate

  • Royal couple video posted on Invictus Games Twitter account.
  • The three-day trip to the northeastern city of Boston ends on Friday evening.
  • As Prince William and Kate Middleton head to the U.S., Meghan and Harry’s video is released.
On the first day of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s trip to the US, they released a new video with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

On the official Twitter account for the Invictus Games, the video of the royal couple was posted.

“Are you ready?” was written under the video clip. The #InvictusGames, which will be a great event, are getting closer and closer.

“Be a part of it to experience the power of sport in recovery in Düsseldorf, September 9–16, 2023.”

Meghan and Harry’s video has been released as Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton head to the United States today for their first visit in eight years and the popular couple´s inaugural trip as prince and princess of Wales.

