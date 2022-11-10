Insiders say that Kate Middleton has a “low-key presence” in the royal family

Kate Middleton’s “genuine” and “confident” personality has won over critics of the royal family.

People have said that when the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall is out in public, she appears genuine.

Sources also said that the mother of three has been compared to Princess Diana, as she has, too, “really done things in her own way.”

Several people in the royal family have said that the Princess of Wales has an “understated presence,” especially in how well she has done her job.

Many of them have said nice things about how shy the princess is and how willing she is to show up well-prepared.

A friend told Hello!, "That's just not who she is."

“But she knows it’s an important way for her to make a positive contribution, and there are some times that you need to get out there and speak for things you believe in,” according to reports.

The insider further said, “She works really hard to make sure the words are her words and really prepares.” So when people hear her speak, it’s genuinely what she believes. “What you see is what you get.”

Sources also said that the mother of three has been compared to Princess Diana, as she has, too, “really done things in her own way.”

“I think she would say herself that she wasn’t born to be a public figure,” they added. “She’s a reserved person, and she’s incredibly thoughtful, but she would never have sought a public role if it hadn’t been for the man that she married.”