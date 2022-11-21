Advertisement
‘Institutionalized’ Meghan Markle is’speaking out’

Meghan Markle

  • Meghan Markle can finally talk after being “silenced” for years.
  • Tessa Dunlop told Sarah Hewson about the royal family.
  • “This is, I think, what Meghan was always about, prior to marrying Harry.”
After being “silenced” for years by the Royal Family, Meghan Markle can finally speak up.

Tessa Dunlop told Talk TV host Sarah Hewson these things while they were talking about the royal family.

She started by mentioning the upcoming changes that are “sure to rock the boat,” and then she said,

“I don’t think it’s necessarily a rebrand; I think it’s building on old Meghan.” “She’s taken what she can from the ancient institution that is monarchy; she’s enjoyed the trappings; she’s re-parked her guns on the big, lush lawns of America; and she’s showing the world her voice in a way that she felt was muzzled when she was within the institution.”

Before she was done, she also said, “This is, I think, what Meghan was always about, prior to marrying Harry.” He emboldened her and made sure that together they were more than the sum of their parts.

