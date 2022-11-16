Advertisement
  • Jameela Jamil appears on Meghan Markle podcast “Archetypes”
  • Jameela Jamil appeared on the most recent episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast.
  • She praised Meghan for helping her through some difficult moments.
  • She shared some behind-the-scenes facts about the Duchess of Sussex that she said most “people don’t know”.
The most recent episode of Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast featured Jameela Jamil. She praised Meghan for helping her through some difficult moments.

The actress also shared some behind-the-scenes facts about the Duchess of Sussex that she said most “people don’t know.”

Piers Morgan’s 2022 tweet aimed at Jameela Jamil reappeared online as soon as the most recent episode of “Archetypes” was released.

Morgan criticised Jameela Jamil in his message, which he claimed to have gotten from former TV host Caroline Flack, for “leading an online pile-on her on a new TV show she was doing.”

Jamila also commented on Meghan’s show, saying,  “During some of my hardest moments where I’m being the most maligned and harmed by the media ― and sometimes also by the public ― you have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me.”

“People don’t know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time, she added.

“Privately, you reach out to us. You don’t do it publicly,” Jamil explained. “You don’t come to get any glory, but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments. And we need more of that in the world.”

Meghan Markle claims detractors want powerful women to feel inferior
Meghan Markle claims detractors want powerful women to feel inferior

Meghan Markle makes what appears to be a snide. She emphasized the...

