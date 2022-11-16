Jameela Jamil praises Meghan Markle for fighting ‘misogyny’

Meghan Markle claims detractors want powerful women to feel inferior
Meghan Markle makes what appears to be a snide. She emphasized the...
Jameela Jamil is applauding Meghan Markle for enduring extreme prejudice all across the world. The Good Place star praised the Duchess of Sussex for putting up with naysayers in a recent edition of Meghan’s podcast Archetypes.
“It’s just it’s an unfathomable amount of s— that you take, Meghan. I can’t believe it,” she said. “And I fought back on your behalf of years before I’d ever met you because I was so outraged by the twisting of this, very normal, very kind, very civilized woman. That demonization just shows how afraid they are of you.”
She went on,”I’m so sorry you’ve had to withstand it. It has highlighted for us the intense and unkindness and, and bigotry and misogyny of our media. And I, I think and I hope and I feel faith that the tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back.”
“Well, thank you for fighting back,” Meghan replied.
