Jameela Jamil talks about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘sweet’ marriage

Articles
Jameela Jamil talks about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘sweet’ marriage

  • Jameela Jamil praised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their happy marriage.
  • The Good Place actress gushed about her partner’s support throughout her activist career.
  • She said he enjoys the fact that she doesn’t hold in “toxic” relationships.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are receiving praise from Jameela Jamil for their happy marriage.

Speaking on the most recent Archetypes podcast, The Good Place actress gushed about her partner’s support throughout her activist career.

“He just likes that I am completely myself and I think he really enjoys the fact that I’m not repressed in any way, and therefore, I don’t have anywhere that I need to let off that steam,” she said.

“I don’t hold in any toxicity. I get everything off my chest — to mixed results. He’s incredibly supportive of me and he’s been a big encourager of me to learn how to fight back and speak my mind and understand my worth — he’s just a great ally.

“He’s a great source of strength and comfort and someone who can take my phone away because he’s 6’7 — I can’t reach it when he’s holding it up. If I need my phone to be taken away, he’s there, he understands me and he’s just an incredible human, an incredible friend and I don’t think I could have withstood all of this without him.”

“I know you have a very similar dynamic with Harry and actually, when the four of us met that one time, it was a really sweet dynamic of two very similar relationships,” Jameela continued in reference to Meghan and Harry.

“It was very nice for me to see that you have that in your home because you need it. It’s just an unfathomable amount of sh*t you take Meghan — I can’t believe it,” she noted.

