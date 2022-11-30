Kate Middleton and Prince William are going to the US for first time

This week, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are taking their first trip to the U.S.

It has been eight years since they were last there.

The three-day trip to the northeastern city of Boston ends on Friday evening.

Advertisement

This week, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are taking their first trip to the U.S. as prince and princess of Wales. It has been eight years since they were last there.

The three-day trip to the northeastern city of Boston ends on Friday evening with a ceremony for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize initiative to fight climate change. The ceremony will be attended by many famous people.

People close to the royal family have called the awards ceremony William’s “Superbowl moment.” It is now in its second year and gives £1 million ($1.2 million) to each of five innovators.

Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle, and actor Rami Malek are just some of the stars who will be at Boston’s MGM Music Hall.

David Attenborough, a British naturalist and TV host, will be there again this year, and so will Cate Blanchett, who is on the judging panel.

The trip is the most well-known thing William has done since his father, King Charles III, took over from Queen Elizabeth II in September and became King Charles III. William is now 40 years old and the heir apparent.

Advertisement

The new king or queen quickly made his oldest son Prince of Wales, which is the traditional title for the next in line to the throne. This title dates back to the 1300s.

Diana, who is William’s mother, was the last Princess of Wales.

In Boston, the couple will meet Michelle Wu, the city’s mayor, and tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum with Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the former president.

Caroline Kennedy is the U.S. ambassador to Australia right now.

Also Read Meghan Markle seriously threatened by far right Neil Basu is the former head of counterterrorism for the Met Police....

There will also be meetings with city officials to talk about rising sea levels in the city on the coast of the North Atlantic.

Advertisement

They will also visit organizations that help poor young people and a lab that works on green technologies.

Kate and William have three kids between the ages of four and nine. Kate is interested in early childhood education and will visit the Child Development Center at Harvard University.