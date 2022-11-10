Kate Middleton desired that Meghan Markle be “assimilated” into the Prince Harry trio?

Judi James mentioned these comments in a recent interview.

She said Kate and her sister-in-law had “tense” auras.

Experts in body language just made shocking claims that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s friendship was a “performance” to get her “absorbed” into the group.

In her most recent interview with the press, body language expert Judi James said these things.

She started by saying that Kate and her sister-in-law were always trying to hide their “tense” auras. “Everyone assumed for no good reason that they would become close friends and that Meghan would be absorbed into the trio of Harry, William, and Kate happily and willingly.”

since “the most recorded relationship was between Kate and Meghan.”

But the secret plan was said to be “an open and shut case.” “There are numerous photos of the two women looking like the best of pals, but many appear to be “signal” poses.”

As a result, she believes the goal was to “stop rumours [sic] of a rift rather than signals of any genuine friendship.”

This comes in reference to the “frost” that washed over the duo during their family outing, where Kate leaned in to “chat right in front of the cameras,” but “polite smiles and the odd giggle from Meghan do not guarantee genuine, behind-the-scenes warmth.”