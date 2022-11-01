Advertisement
  • Kate Middleton expecting her fourth child.
  • She & Prince William informed Queen Elizabeth of their impending pregnancies before she passed away.
  • Couple was aware of the queen’s deep love for her great-grandchildren.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is expecting her fourth child, rumours.

According to a source, Kate is expecting her fourth child and she and Prince William informed Queen Elizabeth of their impending pregnancies before the monarch passed away on September 8.

According to the story, “William reportedly told the queen moments before she passed away, which makes it all the more of a godsend. They had just learned the information. She felt such joy for them.

They were aware of the queen’s deep love for her great-grandchildren. The younger ones received special attention from her.

According to the insider, Kate is “glowing,” and the Princess has been desiring a new child for the past two years.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are already in the care of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

