Kate Middleton: From commoner to royal star

Princess Diana The wife of Prince William, Kate Middleton, has evolved from an ordinary person who enchanted the future king to the throbbing heart of the British royal family.

On January 9, 1982, Kate was born in Berkshire, which is west of London. Prior to opening a mail order company selling party supplies, her parents, Carole and Michael, both worked as airline flight attendants.

She was raised in the little village of Bucklebury and spent her first two years of life with her family in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

She attended the prestigious private Marlborough College in western England, where she participated in a variety of sports.

“I had a very happy childhood,” she said. “It was great fun — I’m very lucky, I’ve come from a very strong family — my parents were hugely dedicated to us.”

At St Andrews University on Scotland’s east coast, where Kate started her history of art studies in 2001, she first met William.

“We were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from them on. We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just had a really good time,” William uttered.

Because things were not always easy in their relationship, they briefly split up in 2007.

“At the time I wasn’t very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person,” Kate said.

In April 2011, they were married in front of hundreds of millions of spectators in a royal pageant. The Queen bestowed the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the couple on their wedding day.

