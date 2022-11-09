Kate Middleton gives child memory poppy during pregnancy rumors

The Princess of Wales talked to a cheeky boy named Akeem.

During a visit to the Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, West London, on Wednesday, Kate Middleton made hearts melt when she spent some quiet time with a sweet child.

The Princess of Wales talked to a cheeky boy named Akeem. She asked him if he had a poppy. The three-year-old then said, “I haven’t found one yet.”

Kate asked quickly: “Would you like mine?” You can have my poppy. “Shall I see if I can get it out?”

It’s not everyday you get a poppy from a Princess 😊 Akeem who’s 3 was very chatty when Kate unexpectedly stopped to say hello at a maternity mental health visit so she gave him her remembrance poppy. Thanks Liberty from Colham Manor primary and Akeem’s mum for letting me share pic.twitter.com/ykP1wyujtf — Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) November 9, 2022

Akeem eagerly took the poppy while the Princess told him why it was important. She also said, “It’s a way to remember all the soldiers who died in war.” So, there, that’s for you. Keep an eye on it!

Then Kate looked for Akeem’s mother in the crowd and gave her the pin from Akeem’s poppy to keep safe. The staff at the children’s centre smiled as they watched the exchange between the royal and the young child.

Again, Prince William’s wife looked beautiful in full-length outfits. She wore a luxurious green overcoat over a long-sleeved turtleneck knit jumper. The princess wore her hair down and loose with a side part. Her beautiful features were brought out by her natural makeup.

