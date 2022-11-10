Advertisement
Kate Middleton gives surprise appearance after Charles attack

Articles
Kate Middleton rejects fourth pregnancy rumours

  • The Princess of Wales visited the Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, London.
  • Kate reportedly visited with workers, patients, and medical experts at the children’s centre.
  • On November 9, 2022, Prince Charles was allegedly attacked with eggs by a protester.
On November 9, 2022, Kate Middleton made a surprise visit, which is being praised as a bold gesture after King Charles was assaulted with eggs by a protestor that same day, according to Mirror UK.

In an unexpected royal engagement on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales went to the Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, London, just as reports of King Charles being attacked with eggs hit the press.

Kate reportedly visited with workers, patients, and medical experts at the children’s centre as the patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance to explore how maternal mental health was supported.

As she spoke with little children and their mothers, stories of King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla being attacked with eggs began to circulate. According to the claims, the attack occurred as the monarch was meeting with York municipal leaders.

King Charles also put on a brave face and went on to greet and shake hands with the people who had gathered to welcome him, only briefly glanced down at the egg shells around him.

