Kate Middleton honours Diana on Remembrance Day

The Princess of Wales, who is 40 years old, joined the Queen Consort, Camilla,

The mother of three wore a beautiful black Catherine Walker coat dress with pleats and a black hat.

Kate has worn the accessories three times now.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton and other senior members of the Royal Family looked very good at the Remembrance Sunday service in London.

The Princess of Wales, who is 40 years old, joined the Queen Consort, Camilla, who is 75 years old, on the balcony for the annual event.

Kate wore a beautiful pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings to the event as a subtle tribute to Princess Diana, her late mother-in-law.

The mother of three wore a beautiful black Catherine Walker coat dress with pleats and a black hat.

She put her hair in a smooth, curled ponytail and wore natural makeup. She also kept her famous earrings on display.

Also Read Harry and Meghan offered ‘great gig’ to continue royal obligations Meghan Markle and Prince Harry offered a "half-in, half-out" strategy. Queen, Charles,...

Advertisement

Diana wore the earrings at a banquet for the Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1990 and at a gala at the Palace of Versailles in 1994.

Kate has worn the accessories three times now. She wore them on the red carpet at BAFTAs 2019 and when she went to Royal Ascot earlier this year.