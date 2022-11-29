Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan is the target of death threats

Heidi Agan, who resembles Kate Middleton, received death threats.

Heidi, originally from Cheslyn Hay, Staffordshire, first became a lookalike in 2012

Heidi Agan, who looks like Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has reportedly gotten several death threats.

Meida quoted Agan as saying, “It’s the world of social media; there are always people who say, ‘Why are you trying to be somebody else?'”

“When it first happened, I was so taken aback by the amount of hate that came from people, but now I’ve learned that that’s the way it is.” Everybody has an opinion.

“If my children see something negative, I can talk to them about my personal experience, and it’s important to educate your children to help them.”

Heidi also disclosed that she has received not only death threats but also more than a dozen marriage proposals since becoming an impersonator. Heidi, originally from Cheslyn Hay, Staffordshire, first became a lookalike in 2012 after being spotted as a doppelganger for the Princess while working as a waitress.