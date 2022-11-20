Kate Middleton “lost” Harry because of Meghan, a “alienator”

Kate Middleton “lost” her friendship with Prince Harry and blames Meghan Markle.

Meghan’s behavior didn’t amuse Kate “Cundy started,

Meghan should have copied Kate “Before huge decisions.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton is said to have “lost” her relationship with Prince Harry and to think that Meghan Markle “caused” it.

Lizzie Cundy said these things when she was talking to the media.

“Kate wasn’t too amused by the way Meghan was behaving,” Cundy began by saying.

Especially since “you never see Kate whining and moaning, and she’s had a fair bit of bad press herself, but you don’t see Kate going on TV.” Kate does it the right way.”

“Meghan should have taken a leaf out of Kate’s book” before making big decisions.

This is the case because “before Meghan came on the scene, Harry, William, and Kate were so close.”

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle has a ‘habit’ of ‘camera courting’ An expert studied Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's camera behavior. Same trait...

Cundy also stated before ending, “Now Harry seems to be a different guy.” “It seems Meghan has alienated him from his friends and family.”

This is because, according to Us Weekly, Kate and Meghan have grown apart since Brexit and haven’t talked to each other.