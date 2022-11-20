Kate Middleton makes’submissive movements’ like Diana

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has done well.

She made news when she visited a Ukrainian community center alone.

A royal expert noticed similarities between Kate and Diana, especially with children.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton has done a great job in her new job as Princess of Wales. The royal has also been getting a lot of praise for her recent events.

When she went to a Ukrainian Community Center in Reading by herself, the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge made news.

Kate was seen spending time with children, women, and several families who had been forced to leave their homes because of the war. Body language experts in the royal family say that her recent actions and mannerisms during that outing remind them of Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

Darren Stanton, a body language expert, looked at footage of Kate’s visit and said that she made several “submissive” gestures that showed she really wanted to be there and help the Ukrainian families.

“We saw Kate interacting with children by sitting at the table where they were coloring, leaning forward, and lowering her height in a submissive gesture,” she added.

Also Read Prince Andrew intends to “flee” to Bahrain in light of the royal exile? He's been slammed for his "toxic" links to the Gulf state. Prince...

Advertisement

She added as well, “[Kate] also unconsciously raises her hand to her chin; this is what we call evaluation or analysis, so it shows that she is deeply interested in what those she is interacting with are doing and saying, and also the fact she is authentic; it is not a contrived or deliberate action.”

“The most poignant and significant part of Kate‘s body language is the fact that she is reminiscent of Princess Diana, who would think nothing of hugging and sitting children on her knee, which is what Kate did on the visit,” Stanton added.

Judi James, a royal expert, noticed similarities between Kate and Diana, particularly when it came to children. “Both women bend to the lowest crouch to greet small children, sitting on their own heels and offering total attention signals to make the children feel important and to create good connections.”