Kate Middleton mesmerizes fans in dark olive look

Kate Middleton, a beloved royal known for her elegant public outings and charitable work, astounded onlookers with the fall iteration of her monochromatic wardrobe formula during the most recent outing.

Fans were awestruck by the sweetheart of Prince William, recognised for her impeccable wardrobe combinations and collection of excellent coats.

The princess of Wales wore an olive-colored ensemble on Wednesday when she paid a visit to the Colham Manor Children’s Centre. Her outfit featured a fitted ribbed Mango dress in the same colour underneath a deep hunter-green trench coat from Hobbs with a tie waist.

With a black-and-gold belt to tighten in her waist, Kate completed the ensemble. She accessorised with a matching leather Jimmy Choo purse, suede pointy-toe shoes, and simple drop earrings.

After Queen Elizabeth II passed away, her eldest son, King Charles III, succeeded her, and William ascended the line of succession to succeed him as the new Prince of Wales. The former Kate Middleton also adopted a more prestigious new name: Catherine, Princess of Wales, a title that hadn’t been used since Princess Diana, William’s late mother, was alive.

