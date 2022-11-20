Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for baby number four

Kate Middleton and Prince William are “quite relaxed” about the prospect of having a fourth child in the future.

Prince William “confided that being a dad again would be a real blessing if they’re lucky enough to get there.”

But Kate Middleton and Prince William know it’s now or never.

Advertisement

According to reports, Kate Middleton and Prince William are “quite relaxed” about the prospect of having a fourth child in the future.

An inside source has revealed these shocking details to Bella UK.

They claimed, “They’re very relaxed about the possibility of another baby. It’s by no means the be-all or end-all for either of them, but if it happens, they’ll be thrilled.”

According to reports, even Prince William “confided that being a dad again would be a real blessing if they’re lucky enough to get there. But they know it’s now or never.”

Despite the fact that the couple’s family “was complete” prior to this,

According to reports, they believe that Prince George might benefit in the long run because “having another child would help ease his responsibilities when he finally becomes king.”

Advertisement

Also Read Kate Middleton wishes for another ‘baby girl’ Kate Middleton is allegedly hoping for a second daughter amid pregnancy rumours....