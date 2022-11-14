Kate Middleton, Prince William took to twitter to wish King Charles

Kate Middleton wishes for another ‘baby girl’

Prince William and Kate Middleton wish King Charles happy 74th birthday.

Prince Charles was born in Buckingham Palace on November 14, 1948.



The 74-year-old King Charles was honoured by the Prince of Wales, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton.

The royal couple tweeted the monarch a heartfelt happy birthday.

Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King! pic.twitter.com/Kg3L70Ivn5 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 14, 2022

“Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King!” William and Kate tweeted alongside a cute photo of the King.

Monday is King Charles’ 74th birthday, the first since taking the throne in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s passing in September.

The King is anticipated to celebrate his 74th birthday in seclusion, according to media reports.

On November 14, 1948, during the 12th year of his grandfather King George VI’s reign, Charles was born in Buckingham Palace.

Charles Philip Arthur George was the first child born to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and Princess Elizabeth at the time.

