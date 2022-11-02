Advertisement
Edition: English
Kate Middleton reportedly feels ‘stressed and anxious’ nowadays

Articles
  • Princess Kate Middleton is going through a ‘very difficult time’ with a lot of ‘stress and anxiety’.
  • The royal couple’s relocation to Windsor has not gone as planned.
  • No one could have expected that the Queen would have died just at the start of all that.
According to a royal expert, Princess Kate Middleton has been ‘stressed and anxious’ over the last two months.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Prince William’s sweetheart is going through a ‘very difficult time’ with a lot of ‘stress and anxiety.’

She stated that Kate and William, along with their children, relocated from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor just days before Queen Elizabeth’s death; however, the royal couple’s relocation to Windsor has not gone as planned.

Katie Nicholl further said, “They’ve said that themselves…that this hasn’t been the settling period that they had hoped for. Of course, no one could have expected that the Queen would have died just at the start of all that. Very, very difficult times. I think behind the scenes there is a fair bit of stress and anxiety for all of the family.”

