Kate Middleton ‘twisted’ Prince William’s arm to obtain baby number four

There have been rumors that Kate Middleton has been “twisting” Prince William’s arm to get him to agree to having a fourth child.
Someone who knew them well told Us Weekly about these admissions.
They started off by saying, “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now.” The person on the inside began by confessing
“She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”
Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children together: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
According to something the Duchess of Cambridge said before, “William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds.” I come home saying, “Let’s have another one.”
