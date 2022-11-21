Kate Middleton ‘twisted’ Prince William’s arm to obtain baby number four

Kate Middleton allegedly “twisted” Prince William’s arm to have a fourth child.

“Kate has wanted another baby for a while,” they said.

Prince George is 9, Princess Charlotte is 7, and Prince Louis is 4.

Advertisement

There have been rumors that Kate Middleton has been “twisting” Prince William’s arm to get him to agree to having a fourth child.

Someone who knew them well told Us Weekly about these admissions.

They started off by saying, “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now.” The person on the inside began by confessing

“She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

Also Read Dominic West, Olivia Williams on Netflix’s “The Crown” Dominic West and Olivia Williams played Charles and Camilla in season 5....

Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children together: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Advertisement

According to something the Duchess of Cambridge said before, “William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds.” I come home saying, “Let’s have another one.”