Kate Middleton was not invited to the birthday party for King Charles

Kate Middleton may have been one of the most powerful royals at the time, but when she went to King Charles’ birthday party, she was ignored.

Grant Harrold, who used to be a butler for the royal family, remembered when Prince William and Kate were students at Scotland’s St. Andrews University.

By 2004, everyone knew they were dating, and Kate went to a royal event before they announced they were getting married.

Charles’ 60th birthday in 2008 had Kate “standing in the middle of a marquee on her own.”

“And nobody was talking to her or going near her because they didn’t know who she was or recognise her,” he returned.

“William wasn’t there at that point, and she was just kind of standing there.” She wasn’t really known. So I went over and started chatting away to her while we waited for Will to come in, and it was quite sweet.

Harrold said he had this thought: “Can you imagine putting her in the middle of a room now? She’d be mobbed.”