Kate Middleton wishes for another ‘baby girl’

Kate Middleton is allegedly hoping for a second daughter amid pregnancy rumours.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis are already born to Prince William and Kate.

The couple reportedly told Queen Elizabeth about their fourth pregnancy before she passed away.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is allegedly hoping for a second daughter amid rumours that she and husband Prince William are expecting their fourth child.

According to IBT and The Closer magazine, Kate Middleton “has always been broody and would love another baby.”

According to the report’s second assertion, which is supported by a royal insider, Kate Middleton “would love a little sister for Charlotte, as she has in her sister Pippa,” if she had her way.

As of now, Kate Middleton and Prince William have not commented on rumours that they are expecting their fourth child.

However, the pair reportedly told Queen Elizabeth about the good news before she passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, according to an article in the Star Magazine.

The first person Kate and William informed about their fourth pregnancy was the Queen.

