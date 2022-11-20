Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate Middleton wishes for another ‘baby girl’

Kate Middleton wishes for another ‘baby girl’

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton wishes for another ‘baby girl’

Kate Middleton wishes for another ‘baby girl’

Advertisement
  • Kate Middleton is allegedly hoping for a second daughter amid pregnancy rumours.
  • Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis are already born to Prince William and Kate.
  • The couple reportedly told Queen Elizabeth about their fourth pregnancy before she passed away.
Advertisement

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is allegedly hoping for a second daughter amid rumours that she and husband Prince William are expecting their fourth child.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis are already born to Prince William and Kate.

According to IBT and The Closer magazine, Kate Middleton “has always been broody and would love another baby.”

According to the report’s second assertion, which is supported by a royal insider, Kate Middleton “would love a little sister for Charlotte, as she has in her sister Pippa,” if she had her way.

As of now, Kate Middleton and Prince William have not commented on rumours that they are expecting their fourth child.

However, the pair reportedly told Queen Elizabeth about the good news before she passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, according to an article in the Star Magazine.

Advertisement

The first person Kate and William informed about their fourth pregnancy was the Queen.

Also Read

The best times Kate Middleton wore polka dots this year
The best times Kate Middleton wore polka dots this year

Princess of Wales has incorporated polka dots into her wardrobe more frequently...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story