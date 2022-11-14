Kate Middleton ‘working to bring change in UK’

A royal expert says Kate Middleton can set new rules as Princess and has “more to offer”

Palmer said Kate’s speeches change history while people discuss her hair.

Palace officials have stopped publishing details about the princess’s clothing

Advertisement

A royal expert says that Kate Middleton has “more to offer” as a senior member of the Royal Family who can set new rules as Princess.

In the most recent episode of Royal Round-Up, Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent, said: “[Kate] is a very serious woman, and she’s trying to bring about change in this country.”

“In particular, for children, but also to break the cycle of mental health problems that people often develop from a young age,” the expert said.

The host and the guest came to the conclusion that Kate is giving all these important messages, but people are “focusing on the picture-perfect moments instead,” which makes the much-loved royal very angry.

Also Read On the king Charles’s 74th birthday, Buckingham Palace revealed a new portrait Today, Nov. 14, is the 74th birthday of King Charles III. The...

Palmer went on to say that Kate gives speeches that change history while people start talking about her hair.

Advertisement

Reports say that Palace officials have stopped giving details about the princess’s outfits because they are upset that the media pays so much attention to what she wears instead of what she says.