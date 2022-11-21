Kate Middleton’s mother announces the launch of her “unique dream”

Kate’s mother, is launching her “original dream” party décor collection, sources say.

She recently mentioned she worked on party decorations for her firm.

Carole’s new Party Pieces collection delighted her.

Sources say that Carole Middleton, Kate’s mother, recently said that she has been working on launching her “original dream” collection for her party décor business.

Carole is the mother of the Princess of Wales and the owner of the UK party décor business Party Pieces, which she started in 1987. She recently said that she had worked on a special collection of party decorations for her business.

Carole was very excited about the release of her new collection for Party Pieces. “After more than 35 years in the business, I’ve finally fulfilled my original dream of designing items that add perfect finishing touches to your parties.”

“I have enjoyed every moment of bringing these pieces to life, and I hope you enjoy them too,” she said.

Kate’s mom also posed for the collection, and photos of her smiling were posted on the company’s social media accounts.

The collection, which includes things like balloons, backdrops, streamers, and table runners, has also been advertised on the Party Pieces website, which calls it a “fun and festive way to decorate for a party.” “It was designed with thought, taking into account what makes parties memorable, and it tries to capture the spirit of entertaining with show-stopping pieces that give guests a “wow” factor as soon as they walk in.”