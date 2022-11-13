Kate Middleton’s ‘natural’ approach hailed during royal visit

Recently, when she played with a 3-year-old boy during a royal visit, she became everyone’s favorite.

A body language expert said, in response to the Duchess’s sweet move, that Kate changes her voice when she talks to kids.

Judi James told the press that the new Princess of Wales seemed “natural.”

Kate’s “vocal tone barely varies from when she speaks to adults,” Judi said, adding that the technique “will often help children to feel more grown-up and not patronised.”

“It gives the impression that she is speaking to an equal rather than a small child, asking him questions but without using the sing-songy voice people often adopt when they speak to a child,” James added.

James said that Kate “clearly learned from her own experience” as the mother of three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and 4-year-old Prince Louis.