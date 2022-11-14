Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate Middleton’s royal visits put her in danger of being pigeonholed

Kate Middleton’s royal visits put her in danger of being pigeonholed

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton’s royal visits put her in danger of being pigeonholed

Kate Middleton

Advertisement
  • Kate Middleton often visits places that are connected to causes that are important to her.
  • This could put the Princess of Wales at risk of “being put in a box.”
  • Kate was visiting an integrated children’s center.
Advertisement

Kate Middleton often visits places that are connected to causes that are important to her. This could put the Princess of Wales at risk of “being put in a box.”

Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent, says that the royals other than the 40-year-old are often treated as “a little bit of fluff” to go with the “hard news agenda.”

He added: “Kate” was visiting an integrated children’s centre.

“She was calling for a change in the way that pregnant women and women who have just had children are treated in this country.”

Also Read

Prince Harry’s attack on “privilege” will “backfire”
Prince Harry’s attack on “privilege” will “backfire”

Prince Harry's repeated attacks on the idea of privilege will "go horribly...

The expert noticed that the mother of three wanted everyone to be “treated the same” in a “non-clinical setting” to explain why people end up “being sent to perinatal psychiatrists or other specialists.”

Advertisement

He said that even though it was a “cute moment,” Kate was “in danger of being put in a box” because of the tour.

Richard added, “Personally, I just think we should listen to her when she says something interesting.”

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story