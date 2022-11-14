Kate Middleton’s royal visits put her in danger of being pigeonholed

Kate Middleton often visits places that are connected to causes that are important to her.

Kate Middleton often visits places that are connected to causes that are important to her. This could put the Princess of Wales at risk of “being put in a box.”

Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent, says that the royals other than the 40-year-old are often treated as “a little bit of fluff” to go with the “hard news agenda.”

He added: “Kate” was visiting an integrated children’s centre.

“She was calling for a change in the way that pregnant women and women who have just had children are treated in this country.”

The expert noticed that the mother of three wanted everyone to be “treated the same” in a “non-clinical setting” to explain why people end up “being sent to perinatal psychiatrists or other specialists.”

He said that even though it was a “cute moment,” Kate was “in danger of being put in a box” because of the tour.

Richard added, “Personally, I just think we should listen to her when she says something interesting.”