Kate Middleton’s wedding tiara to be worn next week?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting ready to host the first state visit of King Charles’ reign next week. Fans think she might wear her wedding tiara.

According to a magazine, the President of South Africa will visit the British royal family on November 22. The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet President Ramaphosa at the Corinthia Hotel, and then they will go to the Royal Pavilion to meet Charles and Camilla.

Experts on the royal family say that state visits and banquets are usually grand events where the royals are dressed to the nines in their royal regalia.

In keeping with tradition, Kate is expected to dust off some royal tiaras and wear one. She hasn’t been seen wearing a tiara since 2019, because there hasn’t been a state banquet since then because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans of the royal family have also made guesses about which tiara Kate will wear. For example, one person took to social media to say, “I’d love to see her wear her wedding tiara again.”