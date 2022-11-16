King Charles and Camilla’s particular wedding cake slice falls under the hammer

“The clue is in the title” of Prince Harry’s book Spare.

At an upcoming auction, a piece of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s wedding cake from April 2005 will go under the hammer.

The media say that a royal wedding souvenir tin with a piece of cake from the wedding of then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles could sell for up to £600 when it goes up for auction next week at Keys auctioneers in Aylsham, Norfolk.

Dawn Blunden, the owner of Sophisticake Cake Shop in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, made the couple’s large fruitcake for their historic wedding. The cake slice in question came from that cake.

According to the bakery, the cake was made with 1,080 eggs and 20 bottles of brandy. Blunden said that Charles, who was then Prince of Wales, asked her to make the cake after tasting samples she sent him to sell in his Highgrove gift shop.

Blunden says that the chance came to her when her son Darren, who had cooked for Charles, told him about his mother’s business.

“Several months later, we were asked to attend a meeting at Clarence House in London to discuss the wedding cake. “Having secured the commission, we were given just four weeks’ notice to plan, bake, and decorate not only the huge wedding cake itself but 2,500 additional slices of cake for special commemorative tins, all the while keeping the whole thing secret!” Blunden said.

The Keys’ Tim Blyth said this about the auction: “With the accession of a new King, and with Prince William subsequently becoming the new Prince of Wales, interest in royal memorabilia is very high at the moment, and we expect there to be brisk bidding for these two slices of history.”