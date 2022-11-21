King Charles asked Meghan and Harry to stop challenging the royal ‘power structure’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to apologize for insulting an anti-racism award.

Gardiner, Thatcher’s former aide, tweeted: “An insult to the British Monarchy.”

Meghan and Harry’s titles should be revoked “quickly and decisively.”

The new king of Britain, Charles III, has been asked to punish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their “insult” at the anti-racism award.

Nile Gardiner, a British commentator, asked the new king to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles after Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter, Kara Kennedy, praised the couple for making damaging claims of racism and neglect against the firm during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

The late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s former assistant, Gardiner, wrote on Twitter: “An insult to the British Monarchy.” Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their royal titles “swiftly and decisively.”

In a recent interview, Ms. Kennedy, the niece of the late US President John F. Kennedy, said that the Sussexes’ public criticism of the firm was a threat to the “power structure” of the Royal Family.

Kennedy told the press: “They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong: that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health.”

She said: “Few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family, and community about the power structure they maintained, and this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done.”