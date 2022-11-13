A new report says that Britain’s new king, Charles III, will follow royal tradition and celebrate his birthday twice a year.

Charles is expected to keep the tradition of celebrating his birthday twice because it falls in the cold, dark winter on November 14.

There are rumours and predictions that Charles won’t be king for very long or that the new king will step down before being crowned.

According to royal tradition, the birthday of the British monarch is usually celebrated twice a year, once as the actual birthday and again as the official birthday.

Charles is expected to keep the tradition of celebrating his birthday twice because it falls in the cold, dark winter on November 14. “Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns’ birthday have often been held on a day other than the actual birthday, particularly when the actual birthday has not been in the summer.”

Buckingham Palace says that, for example, King Edward VII was born on November 9, but his official birthday was always celebrated in May or June, when the weather was more likely to be nice for the Birthday Parade, also called the Trooping of the Color. Queen Elizabeth II also kept up this tradition, even though her birthday, April 21, was not in the summer.

There are rumours and predictions that Charles won’t be king for very long or that the new king will step down before being crowned. Jasmine Anderson, a well-known psychic, thinks Charles III will stay on the throne for “anywhere from a few months to 18 months.”

In the morning, the band of the Household Cavalry will play a special version of “Happy Birthday” at Buckingham Palace, where Charles was born in 1948, when his grandfather, King George VI, was still on the throne. Reports say that at noon, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in nearby Green Park will give a royal salute with 41 guns.

The Band of the Scots Guards will then play “Happy Birthday” one more time. The Honourable Artillery Company will fire 62 guns at the Tower of London an hour later.

Charles’ cousin, who lives at Clarence House, could surprise well-wishers by showing up on his first birthday as monarch.