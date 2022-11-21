Advertisement
King Charles brings'stability to the UK' that the US 'lacks'

King Charles brings’stability to the UK’ that the US ‘lacks’

King Charles brings'stability to the UK' that the US 'lacks'

King Charles struggling after award announcement for Prince Harry, Meghan

  • Mark Dolan stated, “The polls show he’s off to a good start.”
  • King Charles has been a rock during Britain’s political chaos.
  • 63 percent think that he is going to make an amazing king.
The Brits voted for King Charles III because they think he will be a great king.

Kinsey Schofield told Mark Dolan in a conversation that 63% of people think the new monarch will make the UK more stable.

“Now, Kinsey, can we talk about King Charles?” I’m still getting used to the title.

“My feeling is that he’s got off to an excellent start, and the polls would bear that out,” Mark Dolan said.

Kinsey said this on a TV show: “Absolutely, one of the most recent polls says this.” 63 percent think that he is going to make an amazing king.

“And an incredible monarch, and you know I have to emphasize that you’ve been covering it here on news for the last few months.”

“Politically, the UK can be chaotic sometimes, and King Charles has been such a rock throughout that process.”

“He’s been the stability that the country needs, and I think in the United States we look at something like that and we envy it.”

“Especially after the midterms, we’re all looking at each other and wondering what happened.”

“You know, you have something… “You have this bit of stability that the United States doesn’t have,” the royal reporter added.

