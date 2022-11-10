King Charles, Camilla praised for continuing event despite attack

A protester hurled eggs at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla during a walkabout in York.

A man was heard yelling “this country was built on the blood of slaves” and “not my king”.

The couple continued with the ceremony to formally welcome the sovereign.

Advertisement

Royal supporters have praised King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla for maintaining their royal engagement despite a personal attack on the couple.

During a visit to northern England on Wednesday, the duo narrowly avoided being struck by eggs hurled at them, according to British media footage.

While on a walkabout in York, the 73-year-old king and Camilla, 75, appeared to be the target of three eggs that fell nearby before they were escorted away by minders.

The altercation was captured on camera, and a man was heard yelling “this country was built on the blood of slaves” and “not my king” before being apprehended by numerous police officers.

According to reporters on the scene, the protester also booed the royal couple before he seemed to throw the eggs at them.

God save the King and “shame on you” were chanted at the protester by other attendees of the masses that had gathered at the famous Micklegate Bar venue for the visit.

Advertisement

As police seized the alleged offender, Charles and Camilla continued with a customary ceremony to formally welcome the sovereign to the city of York.

They came there to witness the first statue honouring Queen Elizabeth II since her passing on September 8 being unveiled in the historic city.