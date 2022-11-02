King Charles carry ‘personal toilet seat’ and ‘teddy bear’ while travelling

Author Christopher Andersen has revealed the travel habits of King Charles III.

The monarch travels with his childhood teddy bear and a “custom toilet seat”.

He also travels with an ice cube tray, as he doesn’t like the clinking sound that square cubes make.

Advertisement

Christopher Andersen, author of The King, recently revealed the travel habits of King Charles III. Andersen believes the father of the two will be one of the “eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had.”

During his interview with Rachel Smith of Entertainment Tonight, Christopher stated, “He still travels with his childhood teddy bear.”

“He’s had it since he was a very small child… The only person who’s been allowed to mend King Charles’ teddy bear is his childhood nanny, Mabel Anderson, who he remains very close to.”

The author also noted that Charles travels with a “custom toilet seat.”

“People who work in the palace, people who have worked for him, say that… when he goes to dinner parties at other people’s homes he often brings his own chef, so they can prepare a meal for him that he’ll eat separately at the table,” he added.

Christopher explained: “They carry around ice cube trays, and have them brought with them wherever they go because they don’t like the clinking sound that square cubes make.”

Advertisement

Also Read King Charles wants a £40,000-a-year palace gardens manager King Charles III put out an ad for a £40,000-a-year job at...