Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • King Charles carry ‘personal toilet seat’ and ‘teddy bear’ while travelling
King Charles carry ‘personal toilet seat’ and ‘teddy bear’ while travelling

King Charles carry ‘personal toilet seat’ and ‘teddy bear’ while travelling

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles carry ‘personal toilet seat’ and ‘teddy bear’ while travelling

King Charles carry ‘personal toilet seat’ and ‘teddy bear’ while travelling

Advertisement
  • Author Christopher Andersen has revealed the travel habits of King Charles III.
  • The monarch travels with his childhood teddy bear and a “custom toilet seat”.
  • He also travels with an ice cube tray, as he doesn’t like the clinking sound that square cubes make.
Advertisement

Christopher Andersen, author of The King, recently revealed the travel habits of King Charles III. Andersen believes the father of the two will be one of the  “eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had.”

During his interview with Rachel Smith of Entertainment Tonight, Christopher stated, “He still travels with his childhood teddy bear.”

“He’s had it since he was a very small child… The only person who’s been allowed to mend King Charles’ teddy bear is his childhood nanny, Mabel Anderson, who he remains very close to.”

The author also noted that Charles travels with a “custom toilet seat.”

“People who work in the palace, people who have worked for him, say that… when he goes to dinner parties at other people’s homes he often brings his own chef, so they can prepare a meal for him that he’ll eat separately at the table,” he added.

Christopher explained: “They carry around ice cube trays, and have them brought with them wherever they go because they don’t like the clinking sound that square cubes make.”

Advertisement

Also Read

King Charles wants a £40,000-a-year palace gardens manager
King Charles wants a £40,000-a-year palace gardens manager

King Charles III put out an ad for a £40,000-a-year job at...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hansal Mehta said he tells stories that will be lost over time
Hansal Mehta said he tells stories that will be lost over time
Shahid Kapoor & Shehnaaz Gill share fun moment during chat show
Shahid Kapoor & Shehnaaz Gill share fun moment during chat show
King Charles III meets Ukraine's President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III meets Ukraine's President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace
David Schwimmer participates in
David Schwimmer participates in "The Great British Baking Show" celebrity special
King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted as heroes during their visit to Brick Lane
King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted as heroes during their visit to Brick Lane
Lea Michele claims she had a lot of
Lea Michele claims she had a lot of "healing and eye-opening" conversations after Glee criticism
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story