King Charles deeply distraught over change in his bond with Prince Harry

King Charles was deeply distraught over the change in his bond with Prince Harry.

Royal family in his memoir by revealing the truth behind his decision to gain sympathy.

Harry is disobeying the new ruler King Charles III

Following in Meghan Markle’s footsteps, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is supposedly determined to bring shame onto his own father King Charles and to surprise the royal family in his memoir by revealing the truth behind his decision to gain sympathy.

Harry is disobeying the new ruler, King Charles III, who appears to be in trouble. Tom Bower, a royal pundit, called Harry’s book Spare “make or break.”

He said, “I think that King Charles has been told that any reprisal won’t be pleasant,” in a statement to The Sun.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer: “Would Harry have desired to be heir to the throne if he detested being “the spare”? I’m going to say no! He ought to be appreciative. Stop being disrespectful to his hardworking family and be grateful he can move on with his own life.”

According to Katie Nicholl, another royal expert, Charles is “very heartbroken” by “what has happened” with Prince Harry and is “hopeful” of a reunion.

According to the reports, the author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, the King is devastated by the shift in their dynamic since his son, the Duke of Sussex, 38, wed Meghan Markle in 2018.

