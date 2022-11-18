Advertisement
King Charles fails to hold burden of crown

King Charles fails to hold burden of crown

King Charles fails to hold burden of crown

King Charles takes stand against foie gras

  • Charles III is inconsolable due to the weight of his new responsibilities.
  • The 74-year-old has started to believe that William should succeed him as king.
  • Anne has been tasked with reminding him that there has been no one more prepared to be king than him.
King Charles III is inconsolable due to the weight of his new responsibilities as the monarch. The 74-year-old has started to believe that William should succeed him as king due to media criticism and rumour.

Woman’s Day Australia quotes an insider as saying: “Then there’s Prince Harry’s impending book, right down to him inheriting the throne at a time where Britain hasn’t looked this economically bleak in years, he’s been very gloomy indeed,” acknowledges an insider.

Queen Consort Camilla has “sent him off to talk to Anne” in the meanwhile.

The insider admits, “His sister can get through to Charles even when Camilla can’t,”

“It only took a few minutes of Charles moaning that maybe Diana was right and that Prince William should be king instead of him, and maybe he should stand aside, that Anne told him in no uncertain terms to pull himself together.”

“Anne has been tasked with reminding him that there has been no one more prepared to be king than him, after decades of being the understudy to their mother’s magnificent reign, and that William deserves a few more years of learning the ropes before Charles even thinks of giving up,” they noted.

