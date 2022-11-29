King Charles fears Prince Edward’s son will become duke of Edinburgh

King Charles III reportedly won’t give Prince Edward the dukedom of Edinburgh.

His Majesty vowed to transfer his father’s title to his youngest sibling.

His intentions for a smaller royal dynasty may be hampered by this choice.

It is said that King Charles III will not give his younger brother, Prince Edward, the title of Duke of Edinburgh.

His Majesty promised Queen Elizabeth II that he would give his father’s title to his youngest brother or sister. It is said that he is worried that this decision will get in the way of his plans for a smaller royal family.

Richard Eden, who writes about the royal family, tells Palace Confidential: “Charles has decided he’s not going to give it to him; he’s not going to really use it himself.”

“That title stays with the Crown, but he doesn’t want to give it to him.” One of the reasons is that it’s a hereditary title; if he gives it to Edward, it establishes a new household.

“You’ve got the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh; their son James would inherit that title.”

“The view that I was told from the King is that Edward always accepted that slimmed-down monarchy; that’s why his children didn’t become princes and princesses.”

“They had some titles, Lady and Viscount, but not that prince title, and he accepted that. “And this is part of that slimming down,” he ended up saying.