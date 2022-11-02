Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles feels ‘betrayed’ by Meghan Markle

King Charles feels ‘betrayed’ by Meghan Markle

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles feels ‘betrayed’ by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle to stir problems for King Charles this Christmas

Advertisement
  • A royal expert says Charles III feels betrayed by his daughter-in-law.
  • Christopher Andersen says the monarch is paying close attention to Meghan Markle’s podcast.
  • He says she has frequently discussed her traumas in the UK with the podcast’s listeners.
Advertisement

According to an expert, King Charles III adored his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle until she turned her back on the Royal Family.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Christopher Andersen revealed that the monarch is paying close attention to Meghan’s podcast, where she has frequently discussed her traumas in the UK.

“I think — as far as Charles is concerned, specifically — he feels betrayed,” he added.

“I mean, he was really fond of her,” the expert explained. And I think he’s somewhat bewildered.”

Anderson went on to say that the Queen could see right through the Sussexes. Charles, on the other hand, was not used to dealing with such behaviour.

“I don’t think it threw her as much as it threw Charles, and understandably so, because this is his son and daughter-in-law who… [have] said some pretty hurtful things,” he continued.

Advertisement

Also Read

King Charles wants a £40,000-a-year palace gardens manager
King Charles wants a £40,000-a-year palace gardens manager

King Charles III put out an ad for a £40,000-a-year job at...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story