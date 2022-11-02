King Charles feels ‘betrayed’ by Meghan Markle

King Charles wants a £40,000-a-year palace gardens manager
According to an expert, King Charles III adored his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle until she turned her back on the Royal Family.
In a recent interview with US Weekly, Christopher Andersen revealed that the monarch is paying close attention to Meghan’s podcast, where she has frequently discussed her traumas in the UK.
“I think — as far as Charles is concerned, specifically — he feels betrayed,” he added.
“I mean, he was really fond of her,” the expert explained. And I think he’s somewhat bewildered.”
Anderson went on to say that the Queen could see right through the Sussexes. Charles, on the other hand, was not used to dealing with such behaviour.
“I don’t think it threw her as much as it threw Charles, and understandably so, because this is his son and daughter-in-law who… [have] said some pretty hurtful things,” he continued.
